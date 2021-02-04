National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

DPM stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

