National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.