National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $34.24. National Bank shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 135,847 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in National Bank by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

