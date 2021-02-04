National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 809.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $13,916,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $16,784,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $122.01 on Thursday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $196.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

