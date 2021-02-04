National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $110.52. Approximately 800,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 997,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.01.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in National Beverage by 871.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238,011 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National Beverage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

