National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 544,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,927. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.