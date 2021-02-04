National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

