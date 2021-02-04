Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 174,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,549. The company has a market cap of $371.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

