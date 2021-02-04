Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01301730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.89 or 0.05973895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

