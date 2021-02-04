NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.24

Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and traded as low as $81.50. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 274,506 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.47.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

