NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 203004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.34. The firm has a market cap of £745.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

