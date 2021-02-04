Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $20.69 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 47% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003974 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,440,696 coins and its circulating supply is 17,037,380 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

