Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.55 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Neblio has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009494 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,438,179 coins and its circulating supply is 17,034,884 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

