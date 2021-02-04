Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.25. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 14,898 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

