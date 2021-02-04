Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin Sells 150,000 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

