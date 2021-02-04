Neo (NEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $770.86 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Neo has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $770.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $24.31 or 0.00065813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00153591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00087672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00241672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062160 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

