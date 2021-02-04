Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Up 3.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOPMF shares. Raymond James raised Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

