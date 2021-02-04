Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

