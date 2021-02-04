Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Up 7%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 3,355,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,623,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

