Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $148.55 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $148.55 million and $9.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,807,280,527 coins and its circulating supply is 23,813,969,175 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

