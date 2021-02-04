Nestree Price Tops $0.0044 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $589,270.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,816.69 or 1.00157676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

