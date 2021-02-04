NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.89. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

