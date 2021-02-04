NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 13,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,752. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $564,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock worth $6,339,166 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

