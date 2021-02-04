NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $217.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the highest is $218.45 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $229.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $830.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.