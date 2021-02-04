Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Trading Up 0.1%

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 341.40 ($4.46). Approximately 988,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,557,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 327.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18.

In related news, insider Ali Mazanderani purchased 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

