Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $125.57 million and $4.17 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 125,993,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,992,540 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

