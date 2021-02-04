Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $125.31 million and $3.88 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 125,735,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,735,210 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

