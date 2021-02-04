New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) Trading 7.2% Higher

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). 21,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.66.

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) Company Profile (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.