New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 402,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NFH opened at $8.93 on Thursday. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

