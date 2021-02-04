New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

NGD opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.79. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

