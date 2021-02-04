New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New Gold by 68.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 463,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in New Gold by 247.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

