New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 649,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

