New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.96

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.96 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 10691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

