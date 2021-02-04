New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.49–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,995. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

