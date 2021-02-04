New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.45-0.49) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $166-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.92 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.45 EPS.

NEWR stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. 480,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.