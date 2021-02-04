New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Spire worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spire by 516.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spire by 70.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 30.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 118.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

