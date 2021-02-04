Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NWL stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

