Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NR opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

