News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.59

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 22720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 137.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 33.8% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

