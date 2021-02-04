Newton Hits Market Cap of $6.34 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $789,388.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

