Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.44 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Newton has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $876,121.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.