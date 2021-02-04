NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,442.30

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,442.30 and traded as high as $7,940.00. NEXT shares last traded at $7,886.00, with a volume of 229,787 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,479.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,442.30. The firm has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock worth $280,850,150 in the last three months.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

