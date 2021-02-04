NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 236,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.