Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.50

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $34.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,642,652 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

