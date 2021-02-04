Nexus (NXS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $800,085.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $800,085.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,648,041 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

