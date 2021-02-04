NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 5,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

