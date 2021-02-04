NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $635,856.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for $41.56 or 0.00111967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $939,188.47 and $635,856.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00152215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00241318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042014 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

