Nibble Achieves Market Cap of $1,500.09 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded up 314.3% against the US dollar. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a market cap of $1,500.09 and $20.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Buying and Selling Nibble

Nibble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.