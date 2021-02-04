NIC (EGOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect NIC to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

