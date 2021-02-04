Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.76

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and traded as high as $70.41. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 23,761 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

